Colonel Dale E. Whipple, an 89-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019, in his home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home.

Lola Pauline Robirds, a 90-year-old resident of Heyburn, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Parke View Rehabilitation and Care Center.The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

