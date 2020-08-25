Death Notices

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Colleen Long, 86, of Twin Falls passed away on August 24th, 2020. Colleen was surrounded by family at the time of her passing. Arrangements are pending and under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Mildred V. Lowder, 86, of Buhl passed away quietly on August 24th, 2020. Mildred was surrounded by family and loved ones. Arrangements are pending and under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Devoe Brown, 89 of Twin Falls passed away on Monday August 24, 2020 at Bridgeview Estates. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Richard Duane “Dick” Grigg, age 68, of Glenns Ferry, passed away at a local care center on August 25, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel. www.rostfuneral.com.