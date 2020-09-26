Death Notices

 Skip to main content
Lavern C. Johnson, a 95-year-old resident of Rupert, died Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at the Mini-Cassia Care Center in Burley. Funeral arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Dona Kunau, a 91-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at her home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Sarah Tschaekofske, 93, of Twin Falls passed away at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center on September 25, 2020. Arrangements are pending and under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Clara Belle “Kit” Staples, 93, of Fallon, Nevada formerly of Twin Falls, passed away September 25, 2020 in Fallon. Funeral Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

