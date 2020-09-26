Death Notices

Lavern C. Johnson, a 95-year-old resident of Rupert, died Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at the Mini-Cassia Care Center in Burley. Funeral arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Dona Kunau, a 91-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at her home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Sarah Tschaekofske, 93, of Twin Falls passed away at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center on September 25, 2020. Arrangements are pending and under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Clara Belle “Kit” Staples, 93, of Fallon, Nevada formerly of Twin Falls, passed away September 25, 2020 in Fallon. Funeral Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.