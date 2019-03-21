Barbara Lee Evans, 86 year old Heyburn resident, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at her home in Heyburn. Services are pending and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
Robert John Thomas, 89, a resident of Hagerman, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at his home. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Dixie Summers, 62, of Burley passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley. www.morrisonpayne.com
Olinda Maria Silva, 81, of Buhl, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 at her residence. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Jimmy Lee “Jim” Bottorff, Sr., 75, of Buhl, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at home. Cremation is under the direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Dana Davis, 58, of Ketchum, died Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Chardonnay Assisted Living in Twin Falls. Cremation is under the direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
