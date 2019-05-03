Sharon Ann Crowe, 77, of Rupert passed away Thursday May 2, 2019 at Countryside Care and Rehabilitation in Rupert. Memorial services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday May 6, 2019 at Rupert United Methodist Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Russell Edward Sheridan Jr, 79, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on May 2, 2019 with loving family by his side. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.
Ryan William Perkett, 38, a resident of Twin Falls, died Tuesday, April 30, 2019 of injuries in an auto-train accident in rural Lincoln County. No local services are scheduled at this time. A celebration of life will be announced on a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Brenda G. Ulrich, 57, of Twin Falls passed away on Tuesday April 30, 2019 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday May 7, 2019 at 2:30pm at Sunset memorial Park with a memorial service to follow at Lighthouse Christian Fellowship Church at 4pm. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
