Doris B. Elliot, 94, of Buhl, passed away Nov. 15, 2018 at River Rock Assisted Living in Buhl. Arrangements are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl.
Blake W. Moses, 68, of Kimberly and Rupert, formerly of California, passed away November 17, 2018 at home with his loving family by his side. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Dennis Bay, 65, of Burley, passed away November 17, 2018 at the Twin Falls Care Center with his loving family by his side. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Jimmy Louis Nice, 75, of Twin Falls, passed away November 16, 2018 at his home. Arrangements on Nov. 29-30 are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Delores Katherine Johnson, a 97-year-old resident of Burley, and formerly of Rupert, died Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at Pomerelle Place in Burley. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Colleen Taylor, a 90-year-old resident of Clearfield, Utah, and formerly of Almo, died Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, at her residence at Chancellor Gardens at Clearfield. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Lee Austin Darrington, an 82-year-old resident of Smithfield, Utah, died Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at Logan Regional Hospital in Logan, Utah. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
