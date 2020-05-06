Death Notices
Georgia Joyce Sexton, 90, a resident of Bliss, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at her home in Bliss. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel

Allana Thomas Silva, 98 of Wendell, passed away May 5, 2020 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Preston Flanary at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.”

