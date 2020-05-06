Death Notices

Georgia Joyce Sexton, 90, a resident of Bliss, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at her home in Bliss. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel
Allana Thomas Silva, 98 of Wendell, passed away May 5, 2020 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Preston Flanary at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.”
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.