Lisa Billodeaux, 57, Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on Friday, December 28, 2018. Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Leslie “Les” Balls, 76, Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on Saturday, December 29, 2018. Local Arrangements are under the direction of White Mortuary.

Dahlia Belle Mormon, 85, Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on Saturday, December 29, 2018. Local Arrangements are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

John Bryant Wolf, 88, Hazelton, Idaho passed away on Sunday, December 30, 2018. Services are under the direction of White Mortuary.

Blair (Bob) Bobletz, passed away Thursday, December 27, 2018. The family would like to thank the staff from Hospice Visions for their kindness and care. Also our gratitude to Rosenau Funeral Home . At Bobs request there will be no services.

Marcos R. Galindo, 81, of Shoshone passed away on Saturday, December 29, 2018. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday January 2, 2019 at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave E. Twin Falls from 4-6 pm. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Vicki Ross, 73, of Twin Falls, passed away peacefully Monday, December 31, 2018. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

