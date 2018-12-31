Lisa Billodeaux, 57, Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on Friday, December 28, 2018. Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
Leslie “Les” Balls, 76, Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on Saturday, December 29, 2018. Local Arrangements are under the direction of White Mortuary.
Dahlia Belle Mormon, 85, Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on Saturday, December 29, 2018. Local Arrangements are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
John Bryant Wolf, 88, Hazelton, Idaho passed away on Sunday, December 30, 2018. Services are under the direction of White Mortuary.
Blair (Bob) Bobletz, passed away Thursday, December 27, 2018. The family would like to thank the staff from Hospice Visions for their kindness and care. Also our gratitude to Rosenau Funeral Home . At Bobs request there will be no services.
Marcos R. Galindo, 81, of Shoshone passed away on Saturday, December 29, 2018. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday January 2, 2019 at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave E. Twin Falls from 4-6 pm. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Vicki Ross, 73, of Twin Falls, passed away peacefully Monday, December 31, 2018. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.