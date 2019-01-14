Try 1 month for 99¢

Larry Douglas Hughes, 71 of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at a Hospital in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of White Mortuary.

Ellen M. Johnson, 82, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at her residence. Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Freddy "Lee" Scantling, 60, of Hollister, Idaho, died Sunday, January 13, 2019 at a Twin Falls hospital. Cremation is under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Kenneth A. Davis, 77, of Twin Falls, died Monday, January 14, 2019 at home. Arrangements are pending Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Barbara Ann Kreft, 79, of Twin Falls, passed away January 12, 2019 at her home. A celebration of life memorial service will be held on January 18, 2019 at 10 AM at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd in Twin Falls.

