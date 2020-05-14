Death Notices

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Glenn E. Wallace, 69, of Twin Falls, died May 8, 2020. Cremation is under the direction of Cremation Society of Idaho.

Beverly Wickham, 80, of Hagerman, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at St. Luke's Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

Laverna Nell Davis, 96, of Boise died May 13, 2020. Cremation is under the direction of Cremation Society of Idaho.

Norma Jean Elquist, 87, of Oakley, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Countryside Care & Rehabilitation in Rupert. Services are pending and have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Anne C. Coupe, 79, of Boise, formerly of Jerome, passed away April 14, 2020. Arrangements under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor, Garden City. www.bowmanfuneral.com