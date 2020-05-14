Death Notices

Glenn E. Wallace, 69, of Twin Falls, died May 8, 2020. Cremation is under the direction of Cremation Society of Idaho.
Beverly Wickham, 80, of Hagerman, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at St. Luke's Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.
Laverna Nell Davis, 96, of Boise died May 13, 2020. Cremation is under the direction of Cremation Society of Idaho.
Norma Jean Elquist, 87, of Oakley, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Countryside Care & Rehabilitation in Rupert. Services are pending and have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Anne C. Coupe, 79, of Boise, formerly of Jerome, passed away April 14, 2020. Arrangements under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor, Garden City. www.bowmanfuneral.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.