Amber Green, 50, of Burley, died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Minidoka Memorial Hospital. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Shirley Puckett, 94, of Twin Falls, passed away peacefully Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. Arrangements are pending under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Randy Lee Lemmons, 62, of Kimberly, passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 at his residence. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

