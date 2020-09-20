 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices
0 entries

Death Notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Debra L. Roberts, 64, of Kimberly, Idaho, passed away at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Hospital, September 20, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Ronald Joe Uriguen, 74, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 in Boise Idaho. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday September 23, 2020 at the Paul Cemetery under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary in Rupert.

Ronald Joe Uriguen, 74, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 in Boise Idaho. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday September 23, 2020 at the Paul Cemetery under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary in Rupert.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News