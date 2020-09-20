Death Notices

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Debra L. Roberts, 64, of Kimberly, Idaho, passed away at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Hospital, September 20, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Ronald Joe Uriguen, 74, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 in Boise Idaho. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday September 23, 2020 at the Paul Cemetery under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary in Rupert.

