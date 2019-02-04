Jack B. Watts, 90, of Twin Falls passed away on Friday February 1, 2019 at Ashley Manor in Kimberly. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Shawna Larson, 47, of Rupert passed away Monday, February 4, 2019 at her home. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the Rupert 1st Ward Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints 806 G Street Rupert, ID. Viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 8, 2019 at Hansen Mortuary. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Terry Lee Jones, 64, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at her home in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Carla Sunde, 57, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on February 4, 2019. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.
Antonio Armenderes Chapa, 66, of Mountain Home died January 28, 2019. Cremation is under the direction of Cremation Society of Idaho.
