Death Notices

Arlene Marie Jarvis, 92, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Kristina Rodriguez, 42, of Eden, passed away, Thursday, July 23, 2020, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Janie Urrabazo, 62, of Kimberly, Idaho passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of White & Reynolds Funeral Chapel. Please visit reynoldschapel.com to pay your condolences.
