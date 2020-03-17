Death Notices

You have free articles remaining.
William R. Hollifield, 75, of Eagle and formerly of Twin Falls, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, at his home of natural causes. Arrangements under the direction of Relyea Funeral Chapel.
Shane Douglas Jeff, 50, of Colorado Springs, CO, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020 at his home. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.