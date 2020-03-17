Death Notices
William R. Hollifield, 75, of Eagle and formerly of Twin Falls, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, at his home of natural causes. Arrangements under the direction of Relyea Funeral Chapel.

Shane Douglas Jeff, 50, of Colorado Springs, CO, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020 at his home. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

