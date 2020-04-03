Death Notices

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

Barbara “Ginger” Church, 81, of Twin Falls, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 at her home in Twin Falls. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Merlin Scott Osterhout, 76, of Heyburn, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley. Arrangements will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Larry S. Berg, 83, of Jerome, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 at his home. Private family services are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

Amy Elizabeth Reed, 52 of Twin Falls, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Preston Flanary at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.”