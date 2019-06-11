Cecil Carter, a 73-year-old resident of Paul, died Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Minidoka Memorial Hospital in Rupert. The funeral will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019 and one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Paul Cemetery.
Rex Myron Shirts, 98, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on June 10, 2019 with loving family by his side. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.
