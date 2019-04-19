Nancy Lillian Sheppard, age 66, of Boise, passed away at a care center in Mountain Home on April 10, 2019. Arrangements are under the care of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel, in Mtn Home.
Ruth Andrew, an 89-year-old resident of Rupert, died Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Life Care Center of Boise. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Glenn M. May, 90, a resident of Jerome, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at his home. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Donald R. Mitchell, 71, of Jerome passed away April 18, 2019 at his home. Services are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
