Darrel Dalton Smith, 91, of Kimberly passed away on Sunday May 12, 2019 at his home. A celebration of Life will be held on Friday May 17, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Stonehouse. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Sandra C (Nelson) Butler, 72, of Boise, died on May 10, 2019. Cremation is under the direction of the Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel, Boise.
Rosita Crowley, 66, of Kimberly died, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center, Boise. Arrangements are pending Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Don L. Harr, 81, of Twin Falls passed away on Friday May 10, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday May 19, 2019 from 1-4pm at Canyon Springs Golf Course. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Ralph J. Mitchell, 81, of American Falls and formally from Shoshone passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at the Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, Idaho. Services are pending Condolences may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.
