Joseph Glenn Walker, 83, of Twin Falls passed away September 24, 2018 in Twin Falls. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Deloris Robinson, 88, of Gooding, Idaho died Monday, September 24, 2018 at a local care center. Funeral services are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Brenda Kay Hess Buckley, a 65-year-old resident of Jackson, Idaho, died Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, at her home surrounded by family. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

JoBeth B. Hawkins, 70, of Twin Falls and formerly of Jerome, passed away September 24, 2018 at her home in Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending at Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

Keith Wayne Nelson, a 71-year-old resident of Burley, died Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Hospital in Twin Falls.

