Death Notices

Paula Villasenor, 85, of Minidoka, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 at St. Luke's Magic Valley Regional Medical Center. Service arrangements are pending and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home in Rupert.

Garnett Taylor, a 100-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at Highland Estates Assisted Living, in Burley. Arrangements are pending and have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home.

Rulon Gilbert, 83, of Twin Falls, passed away April 26, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Robert Lopez, 83, of Twin Falls, passed away April 26, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Edna M. Harmon, 97, of Buhl, died Saturday, April 25, 2020 at her residence in Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

