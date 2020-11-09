Death Notices

Delsa Lorraine Anderson, 95 of Twin Falls, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Twin Falls Manor in Twin Falls, Idaho. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.
Marvina Irene Bartlett, 80, of Twin Falls, passed away November 7, 2020 at St. Luke's Regional Medical Center in Boise. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Elaine Behr, 74, of Twin Falls passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 at a local care center. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.
Martha "Marty" M. Ruffing Ellinger, 101, of Kimberly, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 at her daughter's residence. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Jeannette Paul Gailey, 91 of Burley, passed away November 5, 2020 at her home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel of Twin Falls.
Margaret “Maggie” Sato Gikiu, 95, of Twin Falls, passed away November 3, 2020 at Bridgeview Estates in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
Robert “Bob” Jeffery Hanchey, 63 of Twin Falls, passed away November 5, 2020 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel of Twin Falls.
Joyce Arlene Heinze, an 84-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Serenity Transitional Care in Twin Falls. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Robert Johnson, 93, of Jerome passed away quietly on November 8,2020 surrounded by loving friends and family. Arrangements are pending and under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Norman L. Jones, 83 of Twin Falls, passed away November 7, 2020 at Vibra Hospital of Boise. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel of Twin Falls.
Catherine Klitz, 93, of Twin Falls passed away on November 8, 2020. Arrangements are pending and under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Darryl “Dee” D. Lang, 73 of Twin Falls, passed away November 1, 2020 at his residence, in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
Roger Darwin Ling, an 87-year-old resident of Rupert, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020, at West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Erma Montes Maya, 69, of Jerome passed away November 8, 2020 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.
Jessica Rae Messersmith, 31, of Jerome passed away November 8, 2020 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.
Clive M. "Marty" Meunier, 79, of Twin Falls passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 at a local hospital. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.
Evelyn M. Murray, 103, of Buhl, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 at a local care center. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Stanley Novacek, 92, of Twin Falls passed peacefully on November 7, 2020. Arrangements are pending and under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Dean Sabala, 64, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at his home in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.
Barbara Ann Seitz, 61 of Twin Falls, passed away November 3, 2020 at Bridgeview Estates in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
Wayne Ray Shippen, 66 of Twin Falls passed away on Thursday November 5, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Mike Jerry Stastny, 90 of Twin Falls, passed away November 5, 2020 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel of Twin Falls.
Anita Storer, 76, of Twin Falls passed away on November 7, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Arrangements are pending and under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Danny J. Tucker, 58, of Filer, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 at his residence. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
