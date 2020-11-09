Death Notices

Joyce Arlene Heinze, an 84-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Serenity Transitional Care in Twin Falls. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Robert Johnson, 93, of Jerome passed away quietly on November 8,2020 surrounded by loving friends and family. Arrangements are pending and under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Norman L. Jones, 83 of Twin Falls, passed away November 7, 2020 at Vibra Hospital of Boise. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel of Twin Falls.

Catherine Klitz, 93, of Twin Falls passed away on November 8, 2020. Arrangements are pending and under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Darryl “Dee” D. Lang, 73 of Twin Falls, passed away November 1, 2020 at his residence, in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Roger Darwin Ling, an 87-year-old resident of Rupert, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020, at West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.