Death Notices

Barbara Kay Copeland, 63, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at her home in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Wendell Chapel.

Elwyn Behrens, 94, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at St. Luke's Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Wendell Chapel.

Babette Lucas, 53, of Jerome passed away on September 12., 2020, at home surrounded by family and friends. Arrangements are pending and under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.

George “T” Nauman Jr. passed away on Saturday September 12, 2020 at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Chad Robert Peterson, 53, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at his home in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.