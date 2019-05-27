{{featured_button_text}}

Vieno Foster, 91, of Buhl, Idaho passed away peacefully with family by her side Monday, 27, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Delores A. Dabney, 68, of Twin Falls, passed away peacefully Monday, May 27, 2019. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Lilly Davis, 89, of Jerome, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019 at Creekside Assisted Care in Jerome. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

Thomas Luke Kelly, 27, of Gooding died May 25, 2019. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

William Phillip Pero, 85, of Jerome died May 25, 2019. are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

George Kelly Jackson, 93, of Jerome died May 26, 2019. Services are pending at Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

Carolyn Marie Stubbs, 74, of Hazelton died May 27, 2019. Services are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

Maynard Wilson, 80, of Twin Falls passed away May 26, 2019 with family at his side. Arrangements are pending under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

