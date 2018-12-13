Rodney K. Myers, 44, a resident of Boise, formerly of Gooding, passed away December 11, 2018 in Boise. Services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City. www.bowmanfuneral.com
John Harbison, 82, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on December 12, 2018. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.
Jeanine Crook, 72, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on December 12, 2018. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.
Grant R. Koyle, 58-year-old Burley resident, passed away Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at his home in Burley. Services are pending and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
Dona Jo Osterhout, a 69-year-old resident of Paul, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, at University Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. Services are under the direction of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home.
Lee James Nielson, 95, of Elko, Nevada passed away Wednesday, December 12, 2018 Rupert Idaho. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary
Betty Ann Bernard, 71, of Pennsylvania passed away Wednesday, December 12, 2018 in Burley, Idaho. Services will be under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Leo Basterrechea, 70 of Gooding, passed away on December 13, 2018 in Gooding. Arrangements by Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City, Idaho 208-853-3131
