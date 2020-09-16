 Skip to main content
Death Notices
Death Notices

Noran Louise Kell, 81, of Twin Falls, passed away September 14, 2020 at Rosetta Assisted Living in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Preston Flanary at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Charlotte Short, 81, of Twin Falls, passed away September 14, 2020 at her home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Preston Flanary at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Douglas Christensen, 78, of Twin Falls, passed away September 14, 2020 at his home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Preston Flanary at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Patricia Reyes, 78, of Twin Falls, passed away September 15, 2020 at Serenity Transitional Care in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Preston Flanary at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

