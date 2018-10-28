Try 1 month for 99¢

William Tuttle, 66, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on October 27, 2018 with loving family by his side. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.

Jason M. Bobango, 43, of Buhl, died Saturday, October 27, 2018 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com

Reagon Hatch, 58 of Twin Falls passed away on Sunday October 28, 2018. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Rose L. Bingham, 90, of Twin Falls passed away Friday evening, October 26, 2018 at Bridgeview Estates in Twin Falls. A celebration of Rose’s life will take place at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of White Mortuary, Chapel by the Park, Twin Falls.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Jesse William Allen, 93, of Buhl, passed away Sunday, October 28, 2018 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Hospital in Twin Falls, Idaho. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl.

Tags

Load comments