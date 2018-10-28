William Tuttle, 66, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on October 27, 2018 with loving family by his side. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.
Jason M. Bobango, 43, of Buhl, died Saturday, October 27, 2018 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com
Reagon Hatch, 58 of Twin Falls passed away on Sunday October 28, 2018. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Rose L. Bingham, 90, of Twin Falls passed away Friday evening, October 26, 2018 at Bridgeview Estates in Twin Falls. A celebration of Rose’s life will take place at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of White Mortuary, Chapel by the Park, Twin Falls.
Jesse William Allen, 93, of Buhl, passed away Sunday, October 28, 2018 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Hospital in Twin Falls, Idaho. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.