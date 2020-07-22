Death Notices
Wanda Lee Mason, 81 of Kimberly, passed away July 20, 2020 at Highland Estates in Burley. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel of Twin Falls.

Aurelio Arambula, 77, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away at his home, July 21, 2020. He was surrounded by his loving family. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Vera McBride, 87, Of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away July 21, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

