{{featured_button_text}}

Glenna Lee (Sparks) Hirschi, 80 of Twin Falls, passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Reynold Funeral Chapel.

Rita Ann Ayers, 69, of Jerome, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Walter Dunlop, 77, a resident of West Magic, Idaho, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Death Notices as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Tags

Load comments