Wilma Jean “Billie” Jensen, a 94-year-old Heyburn resident, passed away at home Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
James Bach, 86, of Hagerman passed away September 21, 2019 with Loving family at his side. Arrangements are pending under the caring direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Mavourneen Hall, 83 of Twin Falls, passed away September 20, 2019 at Desert Rose Retirement in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Reynold Funeral Chapel.
