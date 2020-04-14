Death Notices

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Kelly Yost Hove, 79 of Twin Falls, passed away April 13, 3030 at Canyons Retirement Community in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Preston Flanary at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.”

Miguel Francisco Barcenas II, 38 of Twin Falls, passed away April 11, 3030 at his home in Twin Falls. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Lois Alma Slane, 93, a resident of Bliss, passed away on Monday, April 13, 3030 at Stonebridge Assisted Living in Hagerman. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.