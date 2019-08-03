Kathleen Joanna Gibson, a 71-year-old resident of Burley, died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Noe Arturo Solares, a 19-year-old resident of Burley, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, from injuries received in an automobile accident. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Kathleen Joanna Gibson, a 71-year-old resident of Burley, died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at her home. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Gem Memorial Gardens, 2435 Overland Ave., in Burley. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.
Doris Jane Hall, an 83-year-old resident of Declo and a former longtime resident of Malta, died Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at her home. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Malta. Burial will be at Valley Vu Cemetery. Friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, Aug. 10, from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
Daniel Ray Reed, 60, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 at his home in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Marlene Ward Morris, a 54-year-old resident of Rupert, died Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
