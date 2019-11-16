{{featured_button_text}}

Debra Lynn Norman, 63 of Rupert, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Funeral services have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Ruby J. Monk, 90, of Boise, formally of Wendell, passed away Nov. 15, 2019. Arrangements under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor, Garden City. www.bowmanfuneral.com 208-853-3131.

Alma Margaret Jones, 101, of Jerome, passed away on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at her home. Arrangements are pending under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Beman Woods, 92, of Hagerman, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at Bennett Hills Assisted Care in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

