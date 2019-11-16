Debra Lynn Norman, 63 of Rupert, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Funeral services have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Ruby J. Monk, 90, of Boise, formally of Wendell, passed away Nov. 15, 2019. Arrangements under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor, Garden City. www.bowmanfuneral.com 208-853-3131.
You have free articles remaining.
Alma Margaret Jones, 101, of Jerome, passed away on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at her home. Arrangements are pending under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.
Beman Woods, 92, of Hagerman, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at Bennett Hills Assisted Care in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.