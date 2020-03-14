Death Notices
Joann V. Bezmerevich, 76, of Twin Falls, passed away Thursday, March 12,2020 at her home. A Graveside will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park at 10 a.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Allison Cyr, 33, of Twin Falls, passed away at her home in Twin Falls. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

