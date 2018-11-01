Try 1 month for 99¢

Gary B. Avent, 77, of Jerome passed away Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. Funeral services are pending under the care and direction of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

David Olivarez, 62, of Paul, passed away Wednesday, October 31, 2018 in Rupert. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Doriene L Fernau, 94, of Rupert passed away Wednesday, October 24, 2018. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Tags

Load comments