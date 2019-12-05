Mary Kay Bennett, 71, a resident of Shoshone, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at her home in Shoshone. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Lenore M. Bird, 96, of Jerome passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Nickola Jean Jones, 74 of Hansen, passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at her home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Preston Flanary at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.”
