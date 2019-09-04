Joe Kinyon, 64, of Castleford, died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at home. Arrangements are pending Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Caycee H. Lechner, 51, of Buhl, passed away, Monday, Sept. 2, 2019 at his residence. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Carmen J. Stewart, 85, of Carey, died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at her home. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced by Wood River Chapel of Hailey.
Frank Astorquia, 77, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 at St. Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Marvin Reinharts, 87, of Buhl passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 with his family by his side. Arrangements are pending under the caring direction of Parkes Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Allan Petersen, 70, of Twin Falls, passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019 in Burley. There are no public services planned at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley.
