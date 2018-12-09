Ralph O’Dell Warr, an 87-year-old Heyburn resident, died Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, in Heyburn. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Rose Marie Neumeier, 62, of Jerome passed away December 1, 2018. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Sue Walker, 83, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on December 9, 2018 with loving family by her side. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.
