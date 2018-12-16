Jeanine Meyers Crook, 72, of Twin Falls, passed away December 12, 2018 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Robert Greshan, 78, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on December 16, 2018 with loving family by his side. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.
Glenda R Osborne, 63, of Caldwell formerly of Heyburn passed away Thursday, December 13, 2018 in Caldwell. Services, under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary, will be held Friday at the Rupert Cemetery.
