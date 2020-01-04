Timothy Dewayne Bryan, 47, of Burley, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Cassia Regional Hospital. At his request, there will be no formal service. Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Susan Kraus, 76, of Twin Falls, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 at the Twin Falls Center in Twin Falls, Idaho. Susan’s wishes were to not have a Memorial Service. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com
Fern Violet Achtenberg, 89, of Shoshone and formerly of Elgin, North Dakota, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at her granddaughter’s residence in Shoshone. Funeral services and burial will take place in Elgin, North Dakota under the direction of Evanson Jensen Funeral Home in Elgin. Local arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.
