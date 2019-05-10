Larry Stiles, 77, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on May 9, 2019 with loving family by his side. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.
Richard Alden Aslett, 75, of Nampa died May 9, 2019. Cremation is under the direction of Cremation Society of Idaho.
Verda Mae Philbin, 94, of Twin Falls passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at her residence. Arrangements are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
Sherrie M. George, 60 of Twin Falls passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Sandra Sue Greenfield, a 72-year-old Heyburn resident, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in her home. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Sharon Raye Brooks, 75, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Morning Star Assisted Living Center in Idaho Falls. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019 at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery 4600 S. Yellowstone Hwy, Idaho Falls, ID 83402. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com
