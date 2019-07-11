Nettie Hill, 96, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the Twin Falls Care Center in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Norman Fredrick Hurst, a 90-year-old Burley resident, died Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Countryside Care and Rehabilitation in Rupert. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Zella M. Robbins, 90, of Buhl, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at a local care facility. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl.
