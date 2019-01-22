Try 1 month for 99¢

Ruth Marie Bennett, 65, of Twin Falls, passed away Tuesday, January 22, 2019 at St. Luke's Magic Valley Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Norma Williams, 99, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away Tuesday, January 22, 2019 at a local care facility. Local arrangements are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

