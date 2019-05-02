{{featured_button_text}}

Rebecca Pierson, 42-year-old Burley resident, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at St Luke’s Magic Valley Hospital in Twin Falls. Services are pending and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.

Teresa Lynn Luker, 53, of Buhl, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at her residence. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Solomon Matthew Meyer, 34, of Spokane, Washington, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

Beverly J. Denton, 77, of Kimberly passed away on Thursday May 2, 2019 at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

