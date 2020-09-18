Death Notices

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Beverley Evarts, 93, of Twin Falls Idaho passed away September 16th, 2020 at St. Luke's Magic Valley Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are pending and under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Susie L. Lucio, 87 of Twin Falls, passed away September 16, 2020 at her home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Kelly L. Welch, 67, of Twin Falls, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 at a Twin Falls hospital. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Ronald Joe Uriguen, 74, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 in Boise Idaho. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday September 23, 2020 at the Paul Cemetery under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary in Rupert.