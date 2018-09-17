Melanie Lin Straubhaar passed away unexpectedly at home on September 13, 2018 at the age of 41, in Twin Falls, Idaho.
Dixie Lynn Etcheverry, a 76-year-old Burley resident, died Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home.
Helen A. Bodily, 87, of Jerome, died Monday, September 17, 2018 at a Twin Falls care facility. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Edith Wanda Jean Aslett, 90, of Boise and longtime resident of Twin Falls, passed away on Sunday, September 16, 2018 at St. Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise. Services are pending and will be announced by White Mortuary, Chapel by the Park, Twin Falls.
Norma Deen Malone, 79, of Jerome passed away Sunday morning, September 16, 2018 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Hospital in Twin Falls. Services are pending and will be announced by White Mortuary, Chapel by the Park, Twin Falls.
Harry K. Petersen, 96, of Twin Falls passed away on Sunday September 16, 2018 at Serenity Health Care. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
