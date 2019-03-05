Norman “Nick” Hallett, 78, of Rupert passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019 at his home. Service arrangements are pending and will be announced by Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Marla Duene Cole, 76, a resident of Boise, formerly of Burley, passed away March 2, 2019 in Star. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City. www.bowmanfuneral.com
Clyde Sheppeard, 94, of St. Helens, passed away on February 28, 2019. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Jerome Cemetery.
Leonnie Rae Bay, 69 year old Burley resident, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019 at her home in Burley surrounded by her family. In keeping with Leonnie’s wishes, no formal services will be held. Cremation services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home & Crematory.
Laura Wilson, 84, of Buhl, died Monday, March 4, 2019 at a Twin Falls hospital. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Dorothy Maud Amero, 93, of Buhl, died Monday, March 4, 2019 at a Twin Falls hospital. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
William “Bill” E. Long, 65, of Boise, formally of Twin Falls, passed away March 3, 2019. Arrangements under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor, Garden City. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. www.bowmanfuneral.com
