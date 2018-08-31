Christina Maria Ellston, age 77, of Hagerman, Idaho, went to be with her Lord, Thursday, August 30, 2018. Arrangements are incomplete. Full obituary will run at a later date.
Virginia Lee Stacey, 82 of Wendell, Idaho died Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at her home. Cremation is under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.
Vivian Evelyn Pope, 89, of Gooding, passed away Thursday, August 30, 2018 at Courtyard at Jamestown Assisted Living in Provo, Utah. Arrangements are pending under the care of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
