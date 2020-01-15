{{featured_button_text}}

Mary Joan Schoolcraft, 78, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Mildred Augusta Heath, 101, of Glenns Ferry passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at Poplar Grove Assisted Living. Arrangements are under the care of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel.

Penny Kaye Bowles, 66, of Filer, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at home. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Virginia Rose Sparks, 82, of Filer, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Arrangements will be announced by Rosenau Funeral Home.

