Mary Joan Schoolcraft, 78, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Mildred Augusta Heath, 101, of Glenns Ferry passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at Poplar Grove Assisted Living. Arrangements are under the care of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel.
You have free articles remaining.
Penny Kaye Bowles, 66, of Filer, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at home. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Virginia Rose Sparks, 82, of Filer, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Arrangements will be announced by Rosenau Funeral Home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.