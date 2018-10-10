David A. McClellan, 83, of Jerome, passed away on Tuesday, October 9, 2018, at Bridgeview Estates. Arrangements are pending under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.
Penny A. Hiner, 70, of Twin Falls, died Tuesday, October 9, 2018 at home. Arrangements are pending Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Bonnie Lee Menzies, 58, of Murtaugh passed away at her home on October 4, 2018. Private family services will be held at a later date. Services are under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Ray Nelson, 86, of Twin Falls, died Monday, October 8, 2018 at a local hospital. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Yvonne Westlake, 81, of Jerome, died Tuesday, October 9, 2018 at her home. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Howard Ralph “Howie” Hinmon, 84, of Twin Falls passed away Tuesday evening, October 9, 2018 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Hospital in Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
Daniel Hird, 66, of Gooding, Idaho died Wednesday, October 10, 2018 at his home. Cremation is under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel
Howard Edward Greenwell Jr., a 52-year-old resident of Burley, died Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.